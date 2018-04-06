Justin Bieber FINALLY Releases New Music!

Justin Bieber has been keeping a low profile these past few months. And when I say a low profile I mean he skipped every major music event but didn’t have any problem appearing out and about with Selena Gomez and then Baskin Champion. But now finally we have some new music. The song, called “Hard 2 face reality” is a collaboration with Poo Bear and Jay Electronica and the song is apparently three years in the making. Let us know if you liked the song in the comments below!