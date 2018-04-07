Tech vlogger covers iPhone X in liquid rubber and drops it from 100 feet

Unconventional tech vlogger TechRax this week decided to test the iPhone X by spraying it in liquid rubber and then dropping it from 100 feet (30 metres).

In the bizarre video, which was filmed in Douglas County, Colorado, he coats the back of the handset with the spray on rubber, creating a kind of case.

Next, he drops the phone 100 feet from a building onto a pathway below.

The phone is badly damaged in the "experiment" and the screen turns green but, despite the punishment, it still appears to work.

"I can't even believe that," TechRax concludes.