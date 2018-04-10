Watch this woman's hilarious reaction to going to the circus

This is the amusing moment a woman freaks out when finding out she is going to the circus with her partner and in-laws.

The footage, captured on March 30 in the inside of a car, shows Kori screaming wildly as she sees a circus tent in the distance.

What is that?, she shouts.

Kori's partner then asks his dad to reveal the surprise.

It's a circus!, replies the man.

Her reaction is priceless.

Kori's husband writes: ''My wife has wanted to go to the circus for a long time.

''My parents heard of a traveling circus coming to our hometown and wanted to surprise her and take her.

She gets super excited about things like this so I thought I should document it and it turned out better than I could imagine.

The clip was filmed near Conway in Arkansas.