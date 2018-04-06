Firefighters' Improvised Equipment Saves Horse's Life
Firefighters in various municipalities across Colombia are not given the proper equipment for emergency situations due to a lack of resources. However, this does not stop Sergeant Jose Burbano from saving this horse's life. Along with three other firefighters, Burbano constructs a tripod from the materials readily available to lift the horse from this 20-foot well. Without their quick and clever improvisions, that horse could have very well gone unrescued.