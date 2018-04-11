UK YouTuber compiles his most amazing selfie trick shots

UK YouTuber Stewart Power has been at it again, throwing various household objects behind him without looking into containers.

The trick-shot selfie expert from Dagenham keeps a straight face as all his backward dunks of random objects land perfectly.

In the video, filmed over several months, Power lands toilet rolls, a bunch of flowers and even a teabag in a mug, among other household objects.

The trick shots were mostly filmed at home but he is also seen landing some backward throws at the supermarket.

Power's first selfie skills video gained 1 million views in just over 24 hours, he says.

This compilation, including some unseen footage and compiled here for the first time, shows him making the trickiest of shots look so simple.

Even Power's young son gets in on the trick-shot action.