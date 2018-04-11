Cheese And Tea Go Great Together!

Who doesn't like tea? It's the perfect drink almost any time of day. Whether it's sweetened, unsweetened, hot, cold, or full of cheese. What's that? You think putting cheese in your tea is crazy? Wrong! Let our own cheesy chef, Jessica Hord, show you how to make "Cheese Tea." You'll Need: (For One Serving) — 1/8 cup cream cheese — 1/8 cup condensed milk — 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream — 1 tbsp. sugar — 1/4 tsp. sea salt — Tea Instructions: 1. Whip cream cheese, milk, cream, sugar, and salt until soft peaks form. 2. Spoon the mixture on top of the tea. You're done! Inspired by: Glutto Digest