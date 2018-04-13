Magic trick transforms virtual ring into a real one during proposal

A boyfriend showed his girlfriend a virtual engagement ring on his phone then used a magic trick to pull out an actual engagement ring from underneath the phone during a marriage proposal.

In the video, a boyfriend asks his girlfriend to look at his phone. A virtual engagement ring is on the screen. Then he swipes left and the virtual ring disappears from the screen and an actual engagement ring appears in his hand from underneath the phone and he asks her to marry him.

“On April Fools’ Day 2018, I asked my beautiful girlfriend to marry me using magic and a GoPro. No joke,” the filmer said.