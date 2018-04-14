Impromptu rave surprises racegoers on train home from Aintree

This is the hilarious moment a DJ turned a train carriage full of Aintree racegoers into a rave.

The footage, captured on Thursday (April 12), shows people jumping and singing along to the music in the middle of the train.

Although the carriages are empty at first, they quickly fill up with fans of the horse-race, which takes place at Aintree in Liverpool.

Passengers dance along to the music, played by internet prankster Lee Marshal.

Even staff at railway company Merseyrail seem to be enjoying the fun.

At one point, a rendition of dance group Vengaboy's classic hit Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom lights up the carriage.

The Grand National race is set to run on Saturday afternoon, with more than 40 runners and riders taking part.

Ladies' day took part this Friday 13.