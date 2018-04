Although you might be erring on the side of interminable disappointment with the fact that Donald Trump is president, if it’s any consolation, it means that any celebrity who runs for the highest office in the land has a decent shot. Now, your mind might immediately jump to Kanye, but even if you’re not a Yeezy fan, don’t worry. There are a TON of celebs who might run for president in 2020. So let’s get right to it, right here, right now, on LISTED.