Khloe Kardashian is turning out to be way more forgiving than anyone on this planet! After video and photo exposed Tristan Thompson as a cheater, Khloe Kardashian still let him enter the delivery room! Now reports are coming out that Khloe is believing all the excuses Tristan is making. Should Khloe be so forgiving? Will tristan just cheat on her again? Let us know what your thinking in the comments below!