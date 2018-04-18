News

Prankster dad tricks daughter into thinking air conditioner unit is a video game

This dad thought that it would be hilarious to prank his daughter in a visit to a video game arcade by making her believe that an air conditioner unit was a video game.

The footage, captured on April 17 in Sydney, shows the 11-year-old girl inserting her arms into the air conditioner unit following her father's advice.

As she feels the cold air coming out of the unit tubes, she realises what is going on and laughs along with the joke.

The father writes: I took my daughter to a video game parlour in Sydney city to show her all the different types of electronic games I use to play as a kid.

''There was an air conditioner unit with two large flexible tubes emerging from it.

''I thought it looked a bit like a robot, and with the flashing lights I had an inspiration to prank my daughter and told her it was a games unit.

''I told her she needed to insert her arms into the unit to control it.
She quickly worked out she'd been pranked because there was cold air coming out of the tubes and nothing was happening.

She wasn't too impressed.

