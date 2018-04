Kris Jenner is doing whatever she can to bring Khloe kardashian back to LA and leave behind cheating Tristan and Cleveland for good! With baby True entering the world, Kris is now reportedly worried that if Khloe and her little one don’t leave Cleveland soon, they never will. DO you think Khloe will leave Cleveland as soon as baby True is ready to get on a plane? Let us know in the comments below!