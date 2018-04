Just when we thought Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were off, it appears they’re back on. The last we heard of Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin…they were ignoring each other when they were both at Coachella this past weekend. According to People Magazine, both Kendall and Blake were at the same party, but arrived separately. But things have changed! Do you like that the couple are back together? Let us know in the comments below!