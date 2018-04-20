Cardi B STRUGGLES With Pregnancy: Will She Be Able To Perform Coachella Week 2?

Cardi B is full speed ahead, but does she need to slow down a little?! The 25 year old rapper announced that she is pregnant with her fiancé Offset’s baby and that she’s reportedly due in July. Now, she’s getting ready to take the stage again for Weekend 2, and even though she makes rapping during that hot festival look easy, we’ve just learned that it’s so much harder for her than we thought.Should Cardi B be taking it easy during these sensitive times? Let us know in the comments below!