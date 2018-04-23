Bachelor In Paradise's Leah confirms Grant and Ali split

They were the first couple to say those three magic words on Bachelor In Paradise, but it seems Grant and Ali haven't lasted the test of time.

Following her shock exit last night Leah all but confirmed the pair had split in an exclusive chat with Be.

"I've actually spoken to Ali since and she was like, 'I should've listened to you. You warned me.' And I was like, 'Yup, Grant just wants to be famous'," Leah explained. "I feel really sorry for her – I don't think she deserved to have her heart broken."

Leah enjoyed a romantic date with Grant on the show, who soon after moved on with Ali.

But the 25-year-old claims Ali was led on by Grant just so he could stay in Paradise.

"She really did want to find love and I think Grant just chose the easiest way of staying there," Leah said. "She got caught in the crossfire."

It was previously reported Ali flew to the USA to see Grant but had her heart broken after the firefighter asked her if she was willing to have a "threesome", according to Woman's Day.

Reflecting on her own experience with the American, Leah feels like she "dodged a bullet".

While she didn't confirm who she is dating, Leah did reveal she is happily loved-up with someone new.

After all her attempts to find love in Paradise, she certainly deserves it.

