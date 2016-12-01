Ecstasy could be legal for medical use by 2021

Doctors could be prescribing patients with ecstasy for treatment as soon as 2021.
Working like medical marijuana, it’s believed the party drug could be used to treat people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The Food and Drug Administration in the United States has agreed to let researchers carry out Phase III clinical trials using the substance, most commonly known as Molly or chemical MDMA.
Trials will involve at least 230 patients, and it's believed if the drug is successfully, it could be legally available to use as a treatment in psychotherapy around the world within the next five years.
Before this, all studies were under a Phase II status, meaning they were tested on a much smaller scale.
In 2012, scientists in South Carolina tested 20 patients, who had been diagnosed with PTSD for more than 19 years, by using small doses of MDMA for 12 weeks.
They found that the stimulant decreased fear and defensiveness, and seemed to help people learn to process traumatic memories without emotion or fear.
"The medicine allows them to look at things from a different place and reclassify them,” says psychiatric nurse Ann Mithoefer, who was involved in the experiment.
“Each person has an innate ability to heal. We just created the right conditions.”
In 1986, ecstasy was declared an illegal substance in Australia because of its harmful effects and potential for abuse.
Last year, there was a push by one of Australia's leading pharmacists to legalise the drug over-the-counter in order to reduce the damage cause by black market pills.
“Australians are one of the highest consumers of MDMA in the world, yet we resolutely resist exploring the fact that most of the uncommon ill consequences of its use arise from impurities in illicitly manufactured drug and the ‘illicit’, uncontrolled circumstances of its use,” chemist Joshua Donelly told The Age.
Medical use of cannabis is legalised in the U.K., Canada, Finland, Spain, Israel, Belgium, Chile and some states in the U.S., and is used to help patients suffering with chronic pain and muscle spasms.
