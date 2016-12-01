Ecstasy could be legal for medical use by 2021

Doctors could be prescribing patients with ecstasy for treatment as soon as 2021.

Working like medical marijuana, it’s believed the party drug could be used to treat people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Ecstasy could soon be legalised for medical use. Source: Getty More

The Food and Drug Administration in the United States has agreed to let researchers carry out Phase III clinical trials using the substance, most commonly known as Molly or chemical MDMA.

Trials will involve at least 230 patients, and it's believed if the drug is successfully, it could be legally available to use as a treatment in psychotherapy around the world within the next five years.

Before this, all studies were under a Phase II status, meaning they were tested on a much smaller scale.

In 2012, scientists in South Carolina tested 20 patients, who had been diagnosed with PTSD for more than 19 years, by using small doses of MDMA for 12 weeks.

Doctors could be prescribing patients with the drug as soon as 2021. Source: Getty More

They found that the stimulant decreased fear and defensiveness, and seemed to help people learn to process traumatic memories without emotion or fear.

"The medicine allows them to look at things from a different place and reclassify them,” says psychiatric nurse Ann Mithoefer, who was involved in the experiment.

“Each person has an innate ability to heal. We just created the right conditions.”