TV viewers left in tears over 97-year-old man's quest for love

A 97-year-old man’s quest for love has left TV viewers in floods of tears after he revealed the story of his life.
Richard appeared on Channel 4 program First Dates, a show where two people meet up in a restaurant for a date on camera.
The Londoner was matched with 79-year-old Ruth, who may be nearly 20 years his junior but Richard claimed he didn’t mind because he still feels like he’s 30.
Within seconds of the pair sitting down together, viewers were invested in the relationship, especially when Richard starting delving into his story.
As a young man, Richard was a keen footballer and trained with Tottenham Hotspur before the war happened.
He was recruited to the Special Forces when he was just 18-years-old.
Richard stayed there until he was 27-years-old, claiming he lost his youth to the war.
He’s been married twice. Sadly, his first marriage, which lasted 20 years, ended when his wife died of cancer and his second wife also passed away after catching pneumonia about five years ago.
Luckily for him, 79-year-old Ruth was also looking for love.
“He’s what I would call old school, a real nice gentleman,” she said after their date.
They left the show both wanting to see each other again and our faith in finding love at any age has been restored.
