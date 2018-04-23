TV viewers left in tears over 97-year-old man's quest for love

A 97-year-old man’s quest for love has left TV viewers in floods of tears after he revealed the story of his life.

Richard appeared on Channel 4 program First Dates, a show where two people meet up in a restaurant for a date on camera.

The Londoner was matched with 79-year-old Ruth, who may be nearly 20 years his junior but Richard claimed he didn’t mind because he still feels like he’s 30.

97-year-old Richard has become an internet sensation after appearing on First Dates. Photo: Channel 4

He met 79-year-old Ruth on the show. Photo: Channel 4

Within seconds of the pair sitting down together, viewers were invested in the relationship, especially when Richard starting delving into his story.

As a young man, Richard was a keen footballer and trained with Tottenham Hotspur before the war happened.

He was recruited to the Special Forces when he was just 18-years-old.

Richard stayed there until he was 27-years-old, claiming he lost his youth to the war.

He’s been married twice. Sadly, his first marriage, which lasted 20 years, ended when his wife died of cancer and his second wife also passed away after catching pneumonia about five years ago.

Richard's story left everybody in tears. Photo: Channel 4

Richard lost his youth fighting the germans in ww2 so we can have the freedom that we have today. What an absolute legend #firstdates — Tony Daden (@daden86) April 18, 2018