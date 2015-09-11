News

9 Steps to Perfect Paella

1. Invest in a proper paella pan

1/9 1. Invest in a proper paella pan

Having a flat, wide pan with a thin base is very important as you don’t want the rice to be too thick. If there is no conduction of heat, there is no evaporation, which means the rice won’t cook evenly. It’s possible to make do with a flat frying pan, as the most important thing is that it will fit over your stove top, so the rice has maximum contact with the bottom of the pan and can cook evenly to make the best socarrada.

Thinkstock

2/9 2. Ripe and ready

To make the best sofrito use the ripest tomatoes at room temperature, piquillo peppers, fresh herbs and Australian fresh garlic as it’s the heart of the paella, lending a lovely texture and real richness of flavour to dish.

Thinkstock

3/9 3. Fresh seafood is best

Choose the freshest seafood, including mussels, calamari, fish and prawns. Cook only for one minute before adding the sofrito and stock. (Use free range chicken with the skin on for more flavour.) Make sure the chicken gets golden before adding sofrito and stock. Remember that colour means flavour and always use mild chorizo, not spicy.

Thinkstock

4/9 4. It’s all about the rice

Use Bomba rice as it’s a short grain, high quality rice that has the ability to absorb 1 1/2 times more water without turning mushy. Invest in some Spanish saffron and Spanish paprika as they are very aromatic and full of smoky flavour.

Thinkstock

5/9 5. Boiling point

Once your paella reaches the boil do not stir, just shake the pan and make sure all rice is covered by stock. Season with salt only - never pepper.

Thinkstock

6/9 6. Create a good socarrada

This is the crisp, golden layer that forms on the bottom of a paella. It’s regarded as a highly prized delicacy in Spanish households and determines what separates an average cook from a maestro.

Thinkstock

7/9 7. Let it sit

Allow the paella to sit for 5 minutes before eating. The rice at this stage should feel a little al dente (al punto o entero in Spanish), but in that 5 minutes the residual heat in the pan will finish the job.

Thinkstock

8/9 8. Last minute additions

Add veggies always in the last 2 minutes to keep them crunchy and fresh.

Thinkstock

9/9 9. Finishing touches

Finish with fresh lemon, aioli and my authentic sangria. Sah-lud!

