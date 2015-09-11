1/9 1. Invest in a proper paella pan

Having a flat, wide pan with a thin base is very important as you don’t want the rice to be too thick. If there is no conduction of heat, there is no evaporation, which means the rice won’t cook evenly. It’s possible to make do with a flat frying pan, as the most important thing is that it will fit over your stove top, so the rice has maximum contact with the bottom of the pan and can cook evenly to make the best socarrada.

Thinkstock