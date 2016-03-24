Walton’s hands down favourite dish is lamb rib, slow cooked until almost falling apart and then grilled for that charred, smoky flavour. Make these cajun lamb ribs for your guests, Walton promises they’ll hit all the right spots.
“While the days are still warm, a larger cut like the leg, butterflied and barbecued would be perfect,” Walton suggests. This barbecued butterflied lamb legcooks quickly and is perfectly complimented by the spicy salad.
Feel like seducing your guests with something juicy? This Korean-style lamb rump, tender and flavour packed, is just the recipe you need to make.
Easter Sunday feasts are traditionally built around the lamb roast. This lamb loin roast is jus t the recipe you need to celebrate the special occasion and to impress your guests.
Walton says marinated lamb shoulder is “comforting, great for sharing, so delicious , healthy and easy.” This American honey glazed lamb shoulder is the perfect recipe for a tender, fall-apart result, perfect for shredding and sharing.
