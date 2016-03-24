News

5 tasty lamb recipes for your Easter Sunday feast

1/5 Cajun Lamb Ribs

Walton’s hands down favourite dish is lamb rib, slow cooked until almost falling apart and then grilled for that charred, smoky flavour. Make these cajun lamb ribs for your guests, Walton promises they’ll hit all the right spots.

Supplied

2/5 Barbecued Butterflied Lamb Leg with Chilli Vegetable Salad

“While the days are still warm, a larger cut like the leg, butterflied and barbecued would be perfect,” Walton suggests. This barbecued butterflied lamb legcooks quickly and is perfectly complimented by the spicy salad.

Supplied

3/5 Korean-Style Lamb Rump

Feel like seducing your guests with something juicy? This Korean-style lamb rump, tender and flavour packed, is just the recipe you need to make.

Supplied

4/5 Lamb Loin Roast with Buttered Beans

Easter Sunday feasts are traditionally built around the lamb roast. This lamb loin roast is jus t the recipe you need to celebrate the special occasion and to impress your guests.

Supplied

5/5 American Honey Glazed Lamb Shoulder

Walton says marinated lamb shoulder is “comforting, great for sharing, so delicious , healthy and easy.” This American honey glazed lamb shoulder is the perfect recipe for a tender, fall-apart result, perfect for shredding and sharing.

Supplied

