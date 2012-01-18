Fact or fiction - can carrots really help you see in the dark?

As a child, you were always told that eating carrots would enable you to see in the dark, but does this really have any truth to it?

According to Peter Larsen, Managing Director of Specsavers, the myth dates back to World War II when the Royal British Airforce said their diet of carrots was what enabled them to see the Nazi Bombers at night, rather than their new radar technology.

“This was a red herring but it was based on fact. While carrots may not give you night vision, just a serving of cooked carrots at tea time contains more than the recommended daily intake of Vitamin A, which, as the Brits knew, is essential for sustaining healthy eyesight,” Mr Larsen said.

“What isn’t widely known is that carrots aren’t the only source of vitamins that encourage good vision. A diet high in a variety of vegetables, fruit and nuts can help slow down the effects of macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in Australia.

“Vitamin A and beta-carotene contained in these foods play an important role in vision. It functions as a barrier to bacteria and viruses by maintaining the surface linings of the eyes, fights infection and helps our eyes adjust to the dark.”

Mr Larsen said the right diet was particularly beneficial in protecting the macular, an area of the retina, from the effects of oxidation, which causes gradual wear and tear to the cells in the eye.

“The retina gives us the most acute and detailed vision for tasks such as reading, recognising faces and watching television, so it’s very important to protect it,” Mr Larsen said.

“Foods which contain high levels of the necessary antioxidants – beta-carotene, lutein (important in protecting the central retina from blue/ultraviolet rays) and vitamins C and E – appear to reduce the risk of developing macular degeneration.”

Mr Larsen said that foods like capsicum, broccoli, sweet potatoes, citrus fruits and dark green leafy vegetables (like spinach and kale) are rich in these antioxidants.

Here’s to eating your way to healthy eyes!

For further information on leading optometrist Specsavers visit: www.specsavers.com.au

Related Links

GALLERY: Top food trends in 2012

RECIPE: Eye Juice Frappe

GALLERY: Top 10 Foods to Feast Your Eyes