Good Food and Wine Show: Adriano Zumbo

What meal do you remember most from your childhood?

I loved crumbed chicken or pasta with no sauce when I was growing up.



What’s your favourite dish to make?



Chicken is still one of my favourite things to cook.



What is one thing that many people don’t know about you?



I’m a very shy person!



What was your first job?



I worked in my parent’s supermarket in Coonamble since I was eight.



What is your favourite flavour macaron right now?



Lavender Nougat is my current favourite.

Have you had any dishes where the concept seemed great and the finished product was a disaster? Such as failed flavour combinations?



Yes. Chocolate eggplant macarons never worked for me but I'm going to give it another go soon!

If you didn’t work with food, what would you do?

After school I really wanted to be a truck driver. I also thought about being a DJ or something creative.



What is your favourite guilty pleasure meal?

It would have to be a pizza, a bottle of wine and a bucket of ice cream.



What’s your next challenge?

To get to the next level in my career and find more time to create at the same time! I'd love to spend all my time in the kitchen.

Adriano Zumbo will be one of the celebrity chefs to feature in the Fisher & Paykel Celebrity Theatre at The Good Food & Wine Show 2012, set to be held in Melbourne on 1-3 June and in Sydney on 22-24 June. For tickets and more information and the events nationally, visit www.goodfoodshow.com.au.







