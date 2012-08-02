Follow Alex on Twitter: @nepenthewines

Wine lovers: Is red wine good for you?

I tend to look for the positives and structure my answer somewhere between the satisfaction one gets from a good glass of wine through to the health benefits.

Balancing a meal

Wine and food can be prepared, blended and paired together. The acidity, tannins and even the sweetness of different wine can help to support, complement and enhance the flavour profile of a dish, which can result in a heightened enjoyment.

The personal reward

The therapeutic rewards are hard to quantify, but unwinding and relaxing at the end of the day with a glass of wine can only help in relieving and unwinding the stresses of our modern day hustle and bustle. For many of my friends, wine is symbolic as a reward or pat on the back to mark the end of the day, working week or simply to celebrate a special occasion.

Socially Active

Discovering a new gem at your local wine retailer or even a treasure bought back from a weekend spent visiting wineries can not only be a great conversation starter but can be the highlight of the night when out for dinner.

Physical well being

Red wine can help prevent cardiovascular diseases, and there have been numerous studies on the positive antioxidant potential of red wine. A major study has shown the ability of resveratrol (the antioxidant found within the red grape skin) to break down the plaque in your arteries, to help maintain a healthy heart.

Balanced lifestyle

Drink in moderation! The most nutritious foods, drinks, supplements and vitamins are beneficial for you in a balanced diet and are best taken in moderation; the same applies for wine and other alcoholic beverages!

Wines to enjoy and worth a look...

Tucks Ridge 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon – Mornington Peninsula

McGuigan 2009 The Shortlist Shiraz – Barossa Valley

Paringa Estate 2009 Pinot Noir – Mornington Peninsula

Cheers,

Alex

Last week: Hearty winter meals go with big Aussie reds





VIDEO: Watch the Executive Chef of the award-winning Quay restaurant show you how to make his decadent Gouda custard with mushrooms, hazelnuts and Jerusalem artichokes in this step by step video:





