Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Pearls on the Beach: What a gem

When you quite literally have to walk on sand to get to a restaurant, you can’t help but get tingles. Particularly when you’re usually city-bound and used to very urban eateries. That it’s a full moon to boot sends a good omen that we’re in for a particular treat this evening at Pearls on the Beach.

Propped on the sands of stunning Pearl Beach, the quaint, beachy-but-still-fine-dining Pearls has been a feature of the NSW Central Coast for 12 years. The passion head chef Scott Fox and his wife and maitre d' Melissa have for their restaurant, the produce they serve and their customers is plainly evident as we walk into the white-washed, timber-floored room looking out onto the water. Being early October it’s still a little chilly but Melissa tells us the now-empty tables out front (virtually on the sand!) are almost fought-over come summer. For now we’re happy with the candlelight and reflection of the moon on the ocean as we take a seat.

The menu reads like a standard tale with some very interesting and unique twists. “We figure we want to make things interesting, so you can experience tastes and dishes you’d never make or have at home,” Melissa explains. It’s modern Australian, but quirky (many Asian) additions, such as adzuki bean in the ice-cream and shiso in the chocolate fudge cake, give it an intriguing slant.

Scott and Melissa recommend diners choose three of their entré-size ‘small’ dishes rather than opting for standard entré-main-dessert. Indeed, ‘standard’ isn’t a word applicable to Pearls. Entrees (or ‘smaller’ dishes) are generally $19, mains $29 and desserts $14 – truly reasonable, especially given the exquisite location and equally impressive flavour combos we’re about to savour.

Related: Vietnamese cuisine meets Spanish tapas

Melissa’s adamant she’s no sommelier, but could have fooled us. She’s a damn fine hand with a wine list, which is an exciting and varied combination of drops from Australia and New Zealand’s finest wine regions (from Tassie to Margaret River, Yarra Valley and Marlborough) as well as diverse European styles from the likes of Spain, Italy and France. It’s an old world-new world combo too and it’s obvious many (probably hugely fun!) hours have been poured into creating the perfect wine list.

There’s nothing better than waitstaff who really know their stuff when it comes to food and wine pairing. Given the menu is so intriguing, we figure we’ll leave all the hard decisions up to Melissa and Scott and opt for the degustation, including wine matching. Pearls on the Beach is also BYO (and we notice a few tables around us bringing along their own bottles, but seriously the wine list is such a highlight I’d recommend leaving your drops at home!).

I’m delighted by the dry-as-a-bone Albarino (2011 Bodegas Eidosela Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain) to accompany my roast heirloom tomato & capsicum gazpacho, with poached WA king prawns, cucumber, and lemon oil. Not usually a fan of ‘cold soup’, I’m taken in with the zesty yet creamy addition of lemon oil and the fat, juicy prawns add interest.

Next up dining partner Himself receives a (substantial!) dish of sweet pea cigarillo, sugar snaps, tendrils, asparagus, maple roast almonds, and crispy prosciutto. It’s a flavour sensation. The prosciutto is swiftly crunched down and I reach across the table to hop into the yummy pea mousse filling of the cigarillo (kind of like a pea spring roll). I’m thrilled by my super simple comfort food-like zuccini, herb & goat's cheese kuku, served a petit herb salad, and capsicum couli – a warm tart spiced up with the zingy couli. The 2011 Domaine Chandon Yarra Valley Chardonnay is the perfect drop to accompany – a dry wine lover, I’m again very happy with the second tasting.

Related: Meet Michelin star chef Heinz Beck

Next up is a nutty black-as-night paella negra, with cuttlefish, black mussels, parsley, and lemon’. The squid ink means our white tablecloth (they’d had the foresight to cover it with butcher's paper!) is rapidly streaked with black mess. The steaming mussels are tender and juicy. Riojan Tempranillo keeps the Spanish theme alive, though was so good we’d sipped the tasting before our paella arrived!

I’d read that, akin to many 4 to 5 star dining restaurants, Pearls was given to on-the-smaller-side servings. Not so for us – each dish was generous and perfectly portioned for a degustation (any more and we’d be fit to burst!).

Last up, the dishes we’d been looking forward to tasting all evening. If Pearls savoury dishes are interesting, their sweets are simply fascinating. We love the unusual but effective fusion of European and Asian flavours in the Belgian dark chocolate & shiso fudge cake, miso caramel & adzuki bean ice cream’ – a thick, oozy and seriously rich calorie bomb. A Rutherglen Muscat is stickily delicious, but just a bit too much with the richness of the decadent fudge cake.

My pistachio sponge, raspberry white chocolate ganache & raspberry sorbet (accompanied by piles of yummy crumbled, crunchy pistachios and drizzles of raspberry) is light and fresher on the palate. The white chocolate is just slightly jarring but overall it’s a delectable and refreshingly different dessert (I love that so many of Pearls dishes – true to Scott and Melissa’s word – offer flavour combos you’d really not think to try at home.



Finally finished and full to the brim, we sit in the candlelight savouring our last sips of wine, watching the full moon like a cliché put out especially for us glistening its reflection over the ocean and we don’t the evening to end. An hour and a bit from Sydney, but we could honestly be a world – or an ocean – away.

For more information about Pearls on the Beach (1 Tourmaline Avenue, Pearl Beach, NSW, 2256) visit www.pearlsonthebeach.com.au or call 02 4342 4400.