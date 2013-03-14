What's for dinner Australia? Most likely meat and three veg

Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

What's for dinner? Meat and three veg

You'd expect Australians to be whizzes in the kitchen, judging by the astronomical success of cooking shows like My Kitchen Rules.

Turns out however that most of us rely on the same old dated cooking techniques as our parents when it comes to making dinner.

According to a survey conducted by What2Cook, 57 per cent of Australians 'stick to basic cooking methods' in the kitchen, like the trusty meat and three veg combo.

Unsurprisingly convenience is a big factor in deciding what we eat each night. The survey found that 30 per cent of us take the easy option of takeaway or frozen meals after a busy day at work.

And while we love to watch amateur chefs create culinary masterpieces on television, the average Australian lacks confidence in the kitchen, with 40 per cent admitting their recipe repertoire needs some work.

What2Cook Brand Manager Janna Munn said that while convenience and time are two determining factors, "the National Home Cooking Report shows...many of us would still like to spice up our weeknight meal roster."

So what do we whip up for dinner when we decide to cook a meal?

Easy options are popular, with meat and three veg, spaghetti bolognese and barbecue meat and salads topping the list of our favourite home-cooked meals.

