Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

A dying dog’s bucket list: try sushi, eat a cheeseburger, and go on a blind date.

Romeo the boxer ticks off bucket list

Riina Cooke, 32, was devastated when she discovered her nine-year-old pet boxer Romeo had osteocarcoma, inoperable bone cancer.

Romeo’s devoted owner dedicated herself to granting the ailing dog its dying wishes – all 22 of them.

Together, Cooke and Romeo spent four months ticking off the boxer’s bucket list. Romeo tried sushi for the first time, had a special breakfast in bed with ‘mum’, and went to the pub with ‘dad’ for a beer.

Food featured prominently on the bucket list. In his last few months alive Romeo ate a steak dinner, doggy ice cream and a McDonald’s cheeseburger.

“His favourite thing on the bucket list was definitely the steak dinner,” said Cooke.

Cooke also treated Romeo to a ride in a police car and a fire engine, plus a trip to the United States.

Not surprisingly Romeo the Boxer has his own Facebook page, which had almost 5000 fans at the time of writing.

Sadly, Romeo’s journey ended on March 16 when Cooke made the decision to put the dog to sleep.

“I made the heart breaking decision to put him down as he was in horrendous pain with his back legs,” she said.

The good news is that Cooke has since got a new dog, Elvis.

Do you have a pet dog? What would it's dying wish be? Let us know at the Y7 Lifestyle Facebook page.

Related:

McDonald's to open vegetarian restaurants

Top 10 things we wish Maccas sold in Australia

Butchers' best kept secrets