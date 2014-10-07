Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Jennifer Hudson throws food across the room to stop herself from eating it.

"I throw the pancakes across the room": Jennifer Hudson's diet secrets

The 33-year-old singer lost 25kgs four years ago after giving birth to her son David Jr. in August 2009, but she admits she still has to watch her weight and even goes to extreme lengths to prevent herself from gorging on too many calorific treats.

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Style, she said: "I throw the pancakes across the room! I don't let the food intimidate me. If it's too much, I just get rid of it, but I make sure to watch what I put in my body.

"And I make sure I know what it is. It's all about portions for the most part. I just take care of myself in that way, being more conscious. I don't work out a lot, but I do like to be active. Simple as that."

However, the 'Spotlight' hitmaker hasn't given up all naughty treats as she insists she always has to have chocolate by her side as it helps her calm down.

She explained: "I always have to have chocolate around - it's my cigarette. I don't smoke but it calms me so well. I don't like too much junk in my dressing room because I have to watch what I eat, so I put everything else out of the room.”

