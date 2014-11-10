Follow us on Twitter!

Pesky cane toads are usually whacked with cricket bats or made into novelty purses.

Professor urges Aussies to tuck into cane toads

But if one professor has his way, cane toads will soon be seen on menus around the country.

Instead of a fish cake or spring roll to start the meal, Professor Philip Hayward wants to see toad cakes, fried toad and even toad canapés being dished up to diners.

The Southern Cross University professor praised the economic and health benefits of the feral species in his latest research paper, stating that frogs and toads are

“rich in protein and high in Omega 3”.

Prof Hayward acknowledges the cultural barriers about eating the poisonous pests, but says chomping down on toads has both economic and health benefits to Australia.

“In Australia, you would have to process them in some way so it didn’t look anything like the cane toad when you bought it because no one wants to buy a snap frozen cane toad,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

Instead, Prof Hayward says the toad’s meat should be extracted, renamed and repackaged to see its’ success in supermarkets.

The professor also proposes substituting toads for frogs in countries around the globe where they are an everyday part of the national diet.

He says the more than 2000 million cane toads in Australia could be the ideal solution where frog populations have been severely compromised, such as Europe and South East Asia.

Sustainable food groups, such as Gulp NT , have already begun using the wart-skinned croakers in recipes, sharing on their website ways to prepare and cook the “ gamey chicken-tasting” flesh.

The professor will present his ribbitting findings at the SCU Regional Food Cultures and Networks Conference in Byron Bay later this month.

