How do you get fired from a job before your first day?

Teen Fired Before First Day Of Work Over Tweet

Tell the world about your disdain for work by tweeting about it, using as many expletives as possible in your 140-character limit.

A Texan teen, known as @Cellla_ on Twitter, did just that.

Before staring her gig at Jet’s Pizza in Mansfield on the weekend, she tweeted: “Ew I start this f**k ass job tomorrow.”

Cella’s tweet was backed up with seven thumbs down emojis, just in case you couldn’t quite gauge her disappointment from her subtle statement.

Lo and behold, impending boss Robert Waple saw the tweet and swiftly fired her on the same social platform.

“No you don't start that FA job today! I just fired you! Good luck with your no money, no job life!” @Robertwaple tweeted.

The exchange between the two has since gone viral and been picked up by media outlets all around the world.

Good luck finding a job now Cella - you may find it harder than you think to earn some ‘dough’!