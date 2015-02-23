Herbal Lollipops, Gluten Free Cookies In $214,000 Oscars Goodie Bag

For the actors that have spent weeks starving themselves in preparation for their five minutes on the red carpet, their decadent goody bag could provide some relief from hunger pangs.

Herbal Lollipops, Gluten Fee Cookies In $214,000 Oscars Goody Bag

The opulent $214,00 goodie bag (yes, you read that correctly) that will be handed out to losing acting and directing nominees, as well as this year's host Neil Patrick Harris, will feature a whole swag of food.

The tasty treats include $357 worth of maple syrup and jellies, $87 worth of herbal tea based lollipops that will come in a 24K edible gold leaf assortment, $95 worth of apples, $57 worth of gluten-free cookies, $1000 towards a lolly buffet and an $11 bag of Dunkin' Donuts coffee.

As well as their extravagant munchies, the losers will receive multiple holidays around the globe, the use of Audis for a year, a home spa system, a horoscope reading, non-invasive lipo, beauty products, jewellery, a travel pillow, a lolly-buffet, a vibrator and deodorant.

Seems those walking away without the hefty 34cm high and 4kg heavy golden Oscar statue will have plenty of distractions to take their mind off their disappointment.

And if that’s not enough, the food served at the Oscars ceremony itself by Master chef Wolfgang Puck will include such dishes as beetroot latkes with pastrami duck and apple mustard, Dover sole with orange miso vinaigrette, lobster BLT, chicken pot pie with shaved black truffles, mini gold-wrapped baked potatoes with French farm-raised Osetra caviar and creme fraiche and traditional 24k gold chocolate Oscars – almost as good as the real thing!

