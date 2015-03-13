McDonald's is set to reverse its anti-kale stance with the introduction of the leafy green superfood to menus in its US restaurants.

McDonald's Backflips On Kale

A report by Janney Capital Markets reveals that kale could be used in salads and smoothies, in an attempt by the fast food chain to improve consumers' perceptions of its menu.

"Adding kale to the menu in some way could help be a step in this direction," writes analyst Mark Kalinowski.

MORE: McDonald's To Ban Chicken Treated With Antibiotics

McDonald's sources haven't ruled out the possibility that we'll soon see the popular vegetable on its menus.

"As we continue to listen to our customers, we’re always looking at new and different ingredients that they may enjoy," McDonald’s spokeswoman Lisa McComb told Business Insider.

The move is a dramatic backflip on Maccas' out-and-proud anti-kale position, declared unequivocally in an ad for the Big Mac released recently.

"Will never be kale," reads text overlaying a closeup of lettuce on a Big Mac.

It turns out that flagging sales - a 4 per cent drop in the US and 1.7 per cent globally in the year ending in February - makes it easier for new CEO Steve Easterbrook to eat his company's words (in a kale smoothie perhaps).

PHOTOS: World's Most Outrageous Burgers