News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’
We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’

Pouring Soy Sauce on a Dead Cuttlefish is Completely Horrifying

Michelle Ruzzene
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

The dancing cuttlefish. Photo: YouTube.

Got a dead cuttlefish lying about? Bring it back to life with some humble soy sauce.

Pouring Soy Sauce on a Dead Cuttlefish is Completely Horrifying

Pouring Soy Sauce on a Dead Cuttlefish is Completely Horrifying

A video that shows diners being served up a dead cuttlefish, which appears to start dancing at the prospect of being eaten, did the rounds a few years back.

RELATED: Japanese Traditional Sushi Recipe

However, it has been resurfaced on social media and it just as shocking a second time round.

The dish, unsurprisingly served up in Japan, costs around $20.



The tentacles react with the high salt content in the soy sauce, causing them to perform remarkably similar to Kevin Bacon in Footloose.

RELATED: Cooking With Condoms In Japan

But the cuttlefish is seen only Stayin’ Alive for a few seconds before, we can assume, it is eaten alongside a bowl of other Japanese delicacies and rice.

We’re going to need a strong sake to wash this video down with.

GALLERY: Weird, Wacky and Delicious Dessert Crazes


Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top