Pouring Soy Sauce on a Dead Cuttlefish is Completely Horrifying

Got a dead cuttlefish lying about? Bring it back to life with some humble soy sauce.
A video that shows diners being served up a dead cuttlefish, which appears to start dancing at the prospect of being eaten, did the rounds a few years back.
However, it has been resurfaced on social media and it just as shocking a second time round.
The dish, unsurprisingly served up in Japan, costs around $20.
The tentacles react with the high salt content in the soy sauce, causing them to perform remarkably similar to Kevin Bacon in Footloose.
But the cuttlefish is seen only Stayin’ Alive for a few seconds before, we can assume, it is eaten alongside a bowl of other Japanese delicacies and rice.
We’re going to need a strong sake to wash this video down with.
