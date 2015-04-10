If at first you don’t succeed: Try, try, try again.

Why Pharrell Was Fired From McDonald's Three Times

At least it proved that way for singer Pharrell Williams, who revealed Wednesday during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he’d worked at three different McDonald’s locations as a teenager— and been fired each time.

"I was lazy,” Williams told Meyers. “At a certain point, they realised that I was no help. I was only good at eating the chicken nuggets.”

(And, apparently, creating a stylish mopping-the-floor dance, which he demonstrates for the host.)

That didn’t stop McDonald’s from hiring the singer again: Years later, Williams’s song, “I’m Lovin’ It” — originally penned for Justin Timberlake — became the burger chain’s official jingle.

The universe works in mysterious ways.

