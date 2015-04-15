Pamela Anderson serving vegetarian food to US prisoners?

Pamela Anderson to Serve Prisoners Lunch

PETA, the animal rights organisation, has enlisted the Baywatch blonde to dish up some meat-free grub to inmates at Maricopa County jail in Phoenix, Arizona.

The jail already serves its residents vegetarian fare on a regular basis - it was the first in the country to go all-veggie when it made the switch in September, 2013.

Anderson will be there as part of a PETA campaign to get all US jails to follow Maricopa’s lead.

“Jails are full of people wanting to change, and learning healthier daily habits and embracing compassion are a great way to do that,” Anderson said in a press release.

PETA touted that Maricopa saved taxpayers $US200,000 ($AU263,000) a year when it made the switch, due to lower food costs, reduced refrigeration expenses, and less wasted food due to spoiling.

“I don’t know why every other jail and prison wouldn’t want to copy what we’ve accomplished here,” Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who oversees the jail, said in the statement. “It works on every level: financially for the taxpayer, health-wise for the inmate.”

Not everyone at Maricopa agrees.

Soon after the prison went vegetarian, several inmates staged a hunger strike.