This Is What Happens When You Give Up Sugar

We all know sugar addiction is real.
This video shows what happens when three sugar junkies cut out all added sugar, honey, agave and artificial sweeteners for a month.
GALLERY: All The Recipes You Need To Go Sugar-Free
Although there are some temporary “fallings-off-the-wagon” during the emotional roller coaster of abstaining, the outcomes will surprise you.
Are the results crazy, mind-blowing and life changing?
You’ll have to watch and see.
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram