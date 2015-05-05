Charlottes all over England are rejoicing.

Free Pizza For Women Called Charlotte

Pizza Hut in the UK has promised free pizza to the first 100 Charlottes through the door following the announcement of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter’s name, Metro UK reports.

It was revealed this morning that the Princess, who was born on Saturday, May 2, at 8.34am, had been named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

Charlottes can claim their free pizza from Pizza Hut outlets in London, Leeds, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Manchester.

“The royal birth is such a momentous occasion, we want to celebrate and welcome the new arrival in a way that our customers can also enjoy,” Pizza Hut spokeswoman Kathryn Austin said.

“A new royal baby and a free pizza sounds like the perfect combination.”

