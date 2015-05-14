Avocado: It’s green, mushy, and has a subtle taste.

This Baby Is Very Unsure About Eating Avocado

When you think about it like that, it's easy to see how a baby might be confused when she takes her first bite.

This US-based baby named Autumn is entirely unsure about what is happening after her parents feed her spoonfuls of the stuff.

She might like it, she might not. She seems very confused.

Victor, Autumn's dad, posted the hilarious video to YouTube.

He told Yahoo Food she still hasn't come around to avocado. She'll take bananas if they're mixed with oats.

"We think it's important she tries different things. Lucky for us, she loves anything green, so we stick with those," Victor said in an email.

