Australia’s Top 100 Restaurants Unveiled

Michelle Ruzzene
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

Sepia head chef Martin Benn in action. Photo: Facebook.

Sydney restaurant Sepia has taken out the top gong at Australia’s dining scene’s night of nights.

It was ranked the country’s best restaurant at the inaugural AFR Australia’s Top 100 Restaurants list, held on Monday at Crown Melbourne.

An award-winning dish from Sepia. Photo: Facebook.

The winners were decided by local chefs, reviewers and food industry leaders out of a pool of 500 finalists.

The list is the only one in the country to be determined by peer voting.

Aside from being given the top industry nod, Sepia head chef Martin Benn was also named Australia’s Top Chef.

Sydney’s Catalina restaurant, which has been in operation for 20 years, took out the People’s Choice Award.

The Top 100

  1. Sepia NSW
  2. Attica VIC
  3. Quay NSW
  4. Brae, Birregurra VIC
  5. Cutler & Co VIC
  6. Vue de Monde VIC
  7. Cumulus Inc. VIC
  8. Sixpenny NSW
  9. Mr Wong NSW
  10. Tetsuya’s NSW
  11. Flower Drum VIC
  12. Rockpool NSW
  13. Bentley Restaurant & Bar NSW
  14. Ester NSW
  15. MoVida VIC
  16. Momofuku Seiōbo NSW
  17. Garagistes (closed) TAS
  18. The Town Mouse VIC
  19. Café Paci NSW
  20. Café Di Stasio VIC
  21. 10 William St NSW
  22. Saint Crispin VIC
  23. Porteno NSW
  24. Supernormal VIC
  25. Est. NSW
  26. The Bridge Room NSW
  27. Estelle VIC
  28. Lee Ho Fook VIC
  29. Rockpool Bar & Grill NSW
  30. Lake House, Daylesford VIC
  31. Biota Dining, Bowral NSW
  32. Billy Kwong NSW
  33. Marque NSW
  34. Franklin TAS
  35. Fratelli Paradiso NSW
  36. Esquire QLD
  37. Golden Century NSW
  38. Monopole NSW
  39. Sean’s Panaroma NSW
  40. France-Soir VIC
  41. Chin Chin VIC
  42. Rockpool Bar & Grill VIC
  43. Coda VIC
  44. Magill Estate Restaurant SA
  45. Restaurant Amusé WA
  46. Bar Lourinhã VIC
  47. Orana SA
  48. The Apollo NSW
  49. Lau’s Family Kitchen VIC
  50. Ezard VIC
  51. Pilu at Freshwater NSW
  52. Icebergs Dining Room & Bar NSW
  53. Wasabi Restaurant & Bar QLD
  54. Pei Modern VIC
  55. Yoshii NSW
  56. Moon Park NSW
  57. Fish Face (closed) NSW
  58. Guillaume NSW
  59. LuMi NSW
  60. Africola SA
  61. Spice Temple NSW
  62. Provenance, Beechworth VIC
  63. Pendolino NSW
  64. Cho Cho San NSW
  65. Il Bacaro VIC
  66. Hentley Farm, Seppeltsfield SA
  67. Ormeggio at the Spit NSW
  68. Nomad NSW
  69. Tonka VIC
  70. Grossi Florentino VIC
  71. Urbane QLD
  72. Oscillate Wildly NSW
  73. Sokyo NSW
  74. Gerard’s Bistro QLD
  75. ARIA Restaurant NSW
  76. Gingerboy VIC
  77. Vasse Felix Restaurant, Cowaramup WA
  78. Luxembourg VIC
  79. Belle’s Hot Chicken VIC
  80. The European VIC
  81. Ms G’s NSW
  82. Bodega NSW
  83. MoVida NSW
  84. Moon Under Water VIC
  85. Ethos Eat Drink TAS
  86. Izakaya Den VIC
  87. Print Hall WA
  88. ACME NSW
  89. Spice Temple VIC
  90. Longrain VIC
  91. Epocha VIC
  92. Peel St SA
  93. El Publico WA
  94. Ten Minutes By Tractor, Main Ridge VIC
  95. Aubergine ACT
  96. Longrain NSW
  97. 4Fourteen NSW
  98. Buon Ricordo NSW
  99. Da Noi VIC
  100. . Lalla Rookh WA


Special awards go to the highest ranking entry in each state:

VIC - Attica

TAS - Franklin

QLD - esquire

SA - Magill Estate Restaurant

WA - Restaurant Amusé

ACT - Aubergine

NT - Yots Greek Taverna


