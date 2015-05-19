Sydney restaurant Sepia has taken out the top gong at Australia’s dining scene’s night of nights.

Australia’s Top 100 Restaurants Unveiled

It was ranked the country’s best restaurant at the inaugural AFR Australia’s Top 100 Restaurants list, held on Monday at Crown Melbourne.

The winners were decided by local chefs, reviewers and food industry leaders out of a pool of 500 finalists.

The list is the only one in the country to be determined by peer voting.

Aside from being given the top industry nod, Sepia head chef Martin Benn was also named Australia’s Top Chef.

Sydney’s Catalina restaurant, which has been in operation for 20 years, took out the People’s Choice Award.

The Top 100





Sepia NSW

Attica VIC

Quay NSW

Brae, Birregurra VIC

Cutler & Co VIC

Vue de Monde VIC

Cumulus Inc. VIC

Sixpenny NSW

Mr Wong NSW

Tetsuya’s NSW

Flower Drum VIC

Rockpool NSW

Bentley Restaurant & Bar NSW

Ester NSW

MoVida VIC

Momofuku Seiōbo NSW

Garagistes (closed) TAS

The Town Mouse VIC

Café Paci NSW

Café Di Stasio VIC

10 William St NSW

Saint Crispin VIC

Porteno NSW

Supernormal VIC

Est. NSW

The Bridge Room NSW

Estelle VIC

Lee Ho Fook VIC

Rockpool Bar & Grill NSW

Lake House, Daylesford VIC

Biota Dining, Bowral NSW

Billy Kwong NSW

Marque NSW

Franklin TAS

Fratelli Paradiso NSW

Esquire QLD

Golden Century NSW

Monopole NSW

Sean’s Panaroma NSW

France-Soir VIC

Chin Chin VIC

Rockpool Bar & Grill VIC

Coda VIC

Magill Estate Restaurant SA

Restaurant Amusé WA

Bar Lourinhã VIC

Orana SA

The Apollo NSW

Lau’s Family Kitchen VIC

Ezard VIC

Pilu at Freshwater NSW

Icebergs Dining Room & Bar NSW

Wasabi Restaurant & Bar QLD

Pei Modern VIC

Yoshii NSW

Moon Park NSW

Fish Face (closed) NSW

Guillaume NSW

LuMi NSW

Africola SA

Spice Temple NSW

Provenance, Beechworth VIC

Pendolino NSW

Cho Cho San NSW

Il Bacaro VIC

Hentley Farm, Seppeltsfield SA

Ormeggio at the Spit NSW

Nomad NSW

Tonka VIC

Grossi Florentino VIC

Urbane QLD

Oscillate Wildly NSW

Sokyo NSW

Gerard’s Bistro QLD

ARIA Restaurant NSW

Gingerboy VIC

Vasse Felix Restaurant, Cowaramup WA

Luxembourg VIC

Belle’s Hot Chicken VIC

The European VIC

Ms G’s NSW

Bodega NSW

MoVida NSW

Moon Under Water VIC

Ethos Eat Drink TAS

Izakaya Den VIC

Print Hall WA

ACME NSW

Spice Temple VIC

Longrain VIC

Epocha VIC

Peel St SA

El Publico WA

Ten Minutes By Tractor, Main Ridge VIC

Aubergine ACT

Longrain NSW

4Fourteen NSW

Buon Ricordo NSW

Da Noi VIC

. Lalla Rookh WA







Special awards go to the highest ranking entry in each state:

VIC - Attica



TAS - Franklin



QLD - esquire



SA - Magill Estate Restaurant



WA - Restaurant Amusé



ACT - Aubergine



NT - Yots Greek Taverna



