Australia’s Top 100 Restaurants Unveiled

Sydney restaurant Sepia has taken out the top gong at Australia’s dining scene’s night of nights.
It was ranked the country’s best restaurant at the inaugural AFR Australia’s Top 100 Restaurants list, held on Monday at Crown Melbourne.
The winners were decided by local chefs, reviewers and food industry leaders out of a pool of 500 finalists.
The list is the only one in the country to be determined by peer voting.
Aside from being given the top industry nod, Sepia head chef Martin Benn was also named Australia’s Top Chef.
Sydney’s Catalina restaurant, which has been in operation for 20 years, took out the People’s Choice Award.
The Top 100
- Sepia NSW
- Attica VIC
- Quay NSW
- Brae, Birregurra VIC
- Cutler & Co VIC
- Vue de Monde VIC
- Cumulus Inc. VIC
- Sixpenny NSW
- Mr Wong NSW
- Tetsuya’s NSW
- Flower Drum VIC
- Rockpool NSW
- Bentley Restaurant & Bar NSW
- Ester NSW
- MoVida VIC
- Momofuku Seiōbo NSW
- Garagistes (closed) TAS
- The Town Mouse VIC
- Café Paci NSW
- Café Di Stasio VIC
- 10 William St NSW
- Saint Crispin VIC
- Porteno NSW
- Supernormal VIC
- Est. NSW
- The Bridge Room NSW
- Estelle VIC
- Lee Ho Fook VIC
- Rockpool Bar & Grill NSW
- Lake House, Daylesford VIC
- Biota Dining, Bowral NSW
- Billy Kwong NSW
- Marque NSW
- Franklin TAS
- Fratelli Paradiso NSW
- Esquire QLD
- Golden Century NSW
- Monopole NSW
- Sean’s Panaroma NSW
- France-Soir VIC
- Chin Chin VIC
- Rockpool Bar & Grill VIC
- Coda VIC
- Magill Estate Restaurant SA
- Restaurant Amusé WA
- Bar Lourinhã VIC
- Orana SA
- The Apollo NSW
- Lau’s Family Kitchen VIC
- Ezard VIC
- Pilu at Freshwater NSW
- Icebergs Dining Room & Bar NSW
- Wasabi Restaurant & Bar QLD
- Pei Modern VIC
- Yoshii NSW
- Moon Park NSW
- Fish Face (closed) NSW
- Guillaume NSW
- LuMi NSW
- Africola SA
- Spice Temple NSW
- Provenance, Beechworth VIC
- Pendolino NSW
- Cho Cho San NSW
- Il Bacaro VIC
- Hentley Farm, Seppeltsfield SA
- Ormeggio at the Spit NSW
- Nomad NSW
- Tonka VIC
- Grossi Florentino VIC
- Urbane QLD
- Oscillate Wildly NSW
- Sokyo NSW
- Gerard’s Bistro QLD
- ARIA Restaurant NSW
- Gingerboy VIC
- Vasse Felix Restaurant, Cowaramup WA
- Luxembourg VIC
- Belle’s Hot Chicken VIC
- The European VIC
- Ms G’s NSW
- Bodega NSW
- MoVida NSW
- Moon Under Water VIC
- Ethos Eat Drink TAS
- Izakaya Den VIC
- Print Hall WA
- ACME NSW
- Spice Temple VIC
- Longrain VIC
- Epocha VIC
- Peel St SA
- El Publico WA
- Ten Minutes By Tractor, Main Ridge VIC
- Aubergine ACT
- Longrain NSW
- 4Fourteen NSW
- Buon Ricordo NSW
- Da Noi VIC
- . Lalla Rookh WA
Special awards go to the highest ranking entry in each state:
VIC - Attica
TAS - Franklin
QLD - esquire
SA - Magill Estate Restaurant
WA - Restaurant Amusé
ACT - Aubergine
NT - Yots Greek Taverna
