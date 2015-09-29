News

We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’
Best 100 Coffee Shops in Australia

Michelle Ruzzene
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

Do you know where to latte? Photo: Thinkstock.

Love your morning coffee but too scared to stray from your local cafe?

Yelp Names Its Top 100 Places to Latte In Australia

You might be brave enough to frequent another venue now that Yelp has released its top 100 Places to Latte in Australia in 2015.

Yelp, an online review site that rates its eateries based on user feedback, discovered Aussies prefer lattes above all other coffees.

Following their find, they wanted to know the best places to find a latte in each state.

After much number-crunching, they found the top spots for even the most discerning coffee snob.

Below is a list of the top 100 places to get your caffeine fix. Is your fave spot on the list?

Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Latte In Australia

New South Wales

  1. Single Origin Roasters, Surry Hills
  2. Circa Espresso, Parramatta
  3. Social Brew, Pyrmont
  4. Brewtown Newtown, Newtown
  5. Black Star Pastry, Newtown
  6. The Steam Engine, Chatswood
  7. Workshop Espresso, Sydney
  8. Campos Coffee, Newtown
  9. The Fine Food Store & Café, The Rocks
  10. Wedge Espresso, Glebe
  11. Room 10, Potts Point
  12. BlueBird Coffee, Sydney
  13. Double Barrel Cafe, Sydney
  14. Hemingway's, Manly
  15. The Tuckshop, Glenhaven
  16. Mecca Espresso, Ultimo
  17. Gumption By Coffee Alchemy, Sydney
  18. The Little Marionette On The Dale, Annandale
  19. Kürtösh, Surry Hills
  20. Palomino Espresso, Sydney

Yelp names it's top coffee places in Australia.

Victoria# Patricia, Melbourne

  1. Brother Baba Budan, Melbourne
  2. The League of Honest Coffee, Melbourne
  3. Proud Mary, Collingwood
  4. Monk Bodhi Dharma, Balaclava
  5. The Kettle Black, South Melbourne
  6. Seven Seeds, Carlton
  7. Miss Jackson, St Kilda
  8. Merchants Guild, Bentleigh East
  9. Everyday Coffee, Collingwood
  10. St Ali, South Melbourne
  11. Dukes Coffee Roasters, Melbourne
  12. Shortstop Coffee & Donuts, Melbourne
  13. Market Lane Coffee, Melbourne
  14. Top Paddock, Richmond
  15. Three Bags Full, Abbotsford
  16. Two Birds One Stone, South Yarra
  17. The Premises, Kensington
  18. Lemon, Middle And Orange, Collingwood
  19. Cup of Truth, Melbourne

Queensland# John Mills Himself, Brisbane

  1. Scout, Brisbane
  2. Caffiend, Cairns
  3. Bunker, Milton
  4. Shouk Cafe, Brisbane
  5. Gramercy Coffee, Brisbane
  6. Corner Store Cafe, Toowong
  7. Slightly Twisted Espresso Lounge, Nundah
  8. Ltd Espresso + Brew Bar, Fortitude Valley
  9. Billy Kart Kitchen, Annerley
  10. Elixir Coffee, Stafford
  11. BREW, Brisbane
  12. No Name Lane, Broadbeach
  13. The Ponycat Cafe, Brisbane
  14. Browndog Cafe, Woolloongabba
  15. Bean, Brisbane
  16. Delicatezza, Mitchelton
  17. Campos Coffee, Brisbane
  18. Dovetail On Overend, Norman Park
  19. Bellissimo Coffee, Fortitude Valley

South Australia# E For Ethel, Adelaide

  1. Coffee Branch, Adelaide
  2. The Coffee Barun, Sefton Park
  3. Exchange Specialty Coffee, Adelaide
  4. The Pantry on Egmont, Hawthorn
  5. Paddy's Lantern, Adelaide
  6. Mister Sunshine's, The Barton
  7. Devour Cafè & Patisserie, Hilton
  8. Peel Street, Adelaide
  9. The Stranded Store, Colonel Light Gardens South
  10. Hey Jupiter, Adelaide
  11. The Loose Caboose, Hindmarsh
  12. BTS Cafe, Adelaide
  13. Cafe Troppo, Adelaide
  14. Bar 9, Eastwood
  15. Red Door Bakery, Goodwood
  16. Cafe Komodo, Prospect
  17. PURE - Boutique Coffee Bar, Glenelg
  18. Steven Ter Horst Chocolatier, Adelaide
  19. The Annex, Glenelg

West Australia# Harvest Espresso, Victoria Park

  1. Piccolo's Corner, West Leederville
  2. La Veen Coffee & Kitchen, Perth
  3. Lowdown, Perth
  4. Moana Coffee, Perth
  5. The Attic, Fremantle
  6. Little Willy's, Northbridge
  7. Chalky’s Espresso Bar, Fremantle
  8. Sherbet, Maylands
  9. Bossman Coffee, Mount Lawley
  10. Yelo, Trigg
  11. Typika Cafe, Claremont
  12. Bench Espresso, Perth
  13. Small Print, Perth
  14. Engine Room Espresso, North Perth
  15. Architects and Heroes, Subiaco
  16. Yocal, Fremantle
  17. The Daily Espresso Bar, Swanbourne
  18. Roasting Warehouse, South Fremantle
  19. . Elixir Coffee Specialists, Nedlands

