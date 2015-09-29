Best 100 Coffee Shops in Australia

Love your morning coffee but too scared to stray from your local cafe?
You might be brave enough to frequent another venue now that Yelp has released its top 100 Places to Latte in Australia in 2015.
Yelp, an online review site that rates its eateries based on user feedback, discovered Aussies prefer lattes above all other coffees.
Following their find, they wanted to know the best places to find a latte in each state.
After much number-crunching, they found the top spots for even the most discerning coffee snob.
Below is a list of the top 100 places to get your caffeine fix. Is your fave spot on the list?
Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Latte In Australia
New South Wales
- Single Origin Roasters, Surry Hills
- Circa Espresso, Parramatta
- Social Brew, Pyrmont
- Brewtown Newtown, Newtown
- Black Star Pastry, Newtown
- The Steam Engine, Chatswood
- Workshop Espresso, Sydney
- Campos Coffee, Newtown
- The Fine Food Store & Café, The Rocks
- Wedge Espresso, Glebe
- Room 10, Potts Point
- BlueBird Coffee, Sydney
- Double Barrel Cafe, Sydney
- Hemingway's, Manly
- The Tuckshop, Glenhaven
- Mecca Espresso, Ultimo
- Gumption By Coffee Alchemy, Sydney
- The Little Marionette On The Dale, Annandale
- Kürtösh, Surry Hills
- Palomino Espresso, Sydney
Victoria# Patricia, Melbourne
- Brother Baba Budan, Melbourne
- The League of Honest Coffee, Melbourne
- Proud Mary, Collingwood
- Monk Bodhi Dharma, Balaclava
- The Kettle Black, South Melbourne
- Seven Seeds, Carlton
- Miss Jackson, St Kilda
- Merchants Guild, Bentleigh East
- Everyday Coffee, Collingwood
- St Ali, South Melbourne
- Dukes Coffee Roasters, Melbourne
- Shortstop Coffee & Donuts, Melbourne
- Market Lane Coffee, Melbourne
- Top Paddock, Richmond
- Three Bags Full, Abbotsford
- Two Birds One Stone, South Yarra
- The Premises, Kensington
- Lemon, Middle And Orange, Collingwood
- Cup of Truth, Melbourne
Queensland# John Mills Himself, Brisbane
- Scout, Brisbane
- Caffiend, Cairns
- Bunker, Milton
- Shouk Cafe, Brisbane
- Gramercy Coffee, Brisbane
- Corner Store Cafe, Toowong
- Slightly Twisted Espresso Lounge, Nundah
- Ltd Espresso + Brew Bar, Fortitude Valley
- Billy Kart Kitchen, Annerley
- Elixir Coffee, Stafford
- BREW, Brisbane
- No Name Lane, Broadbeach
- The Ponycat Cafe, Brisbane
- Browndog Cafe, Woolloongabba
- Bean, Brisbane
- Delicatezza, Mitchelton
- Campos Coffee, Brisbane
- Dovetail On Overend, Norman Park
- Bellissimo Coffee, Fortitude Valley
South Australia# E For Ethel, Adelaide
- Coffee Branch, Adelaide
- The Coffee Barun, Sefton Park
- Exchange Specialty Coffee, Adelaide
- The Pantry on Egmont, Hawthorn
- Paddy's Lantern, Adelaide
- Mister Sunshine's, The Barton
- Devour Cafè & Patisserie, Hilton
- Peel Street, Adelaide
- The Stranded Store, Colonel Light Gardens South
- Hey Jupiter, Adelaide
- The Loose Caboose, Hindmarsh
- BTS Cafe, Adelaide
- Cafe Troppo, Adelaide
- Bar 9, Eastwood
- Red Door Bakery, Goodwood
- Cafe Komodo, Prospect
- PURE - Boutique Coffee Bar, Glenelg
- Steven Ter Horst Chocolatier, Adelaide
- The Annex, Glenelg
West Australia# Harvest Espresso, Victoria Park
- Piccolo's Corner, West Leederville
- La Veen Coffee & Kitchen, Perth
- Lowdown, Perth
- Moana Coffee, Perth
- The Attic, Fremantle
- Little Willy's, Northbridge
- Chalky’s Espresso Bar, Fremantle
- Sherbet, Maylands
- Bossman Coffee, Mount Lawley
- Yelo, Trigg
- Typika Cafe, Claremont
- Bench Espresso, Perth
- Small Print, Perth
- Engine Room Espresso, North Perth
- Architects and Heroes, Subiaco
- Yocal, Fremantle
- The Daily Espresso Bar, Swanbourne
- Roasting Warehouse, South Fremantle
- . Elixir Coffee Specialists, Nedlands
