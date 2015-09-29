Best 100 Coffee Shops in Australia

Love your morning coffee but too scared to stray from your local cafe?

Yelp Names Its Top 100 Places to Latte In Australia

You might be brave enough to frequent another venue now that Yelp has released its top 100 Places to Latte in Australia in 2015.

Yelp, an online review site that rates its eateries based on user feedback, discovered Aussies prefer lattes above all other coffees.

Following their find, they wanted to know the best places to find a latte in each state.

After much number-crunching, they found the top spots for even the most discerning coffee snob.

Below is a list of the top 100 places to get your caffeine fix. Is your fave spot on the list?

Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Latte In Australia

New South Wales



Single Origin Roasters, Surry Hills Circa Espresso, Parramatta Social Brew, Pyrmont Brewtown Newtown, Newtown Black Star Pastry, Newtown The Steam Engine, Chatswood Workshop Espresso, Sydney Campos Coffee, Newtown The Fine Food Store & Café, The Rocks Wedge Espresso, Glebe Room 10, Potts Point BlueBird Coffee, Sydney Double Barrel Cafe, Sydney Hemingway's, Manly The Tuckshop, Glenhaven Mecca Espresso, Ultimo Gumption By Coffee Alchemy, Sydney The Little Marionette On The Dale, Annandale Kürtösh, Surry Hills Palomino Espresso, Sydney

Victoria# Patricia, Melbourne



Brother Baba Budan, Melbourne The League of Honest Coffee, Melbourne Proud Mary, Collingwood Monk Bodhi Dharma, Balaclava The Kettle Black, South Melbourne Seven Seeds, Carlton Miss Jackson, St Kilda Merchants Guild, Bentleigh East Everyday Coffee, Collingwood St Ali, South Melbourne Dukes Coffee Roasters, Melbourne Shortstop Coffee & Donuts, Melbourne Market Lane Coffee, Melbourne Top Paddock, Richmond Three Bags Full, Abbotsford Two Birds One Stone, South Yarra The Premises, Kensington Lemon, Middle And Orange, Collingwood Cup of Truth, Melbourne

Queensland# John Mills Himself, Brisbane



Scout, Brisbane Caffiend, Cairns Bunker, Milton Shouk Cafe, Brisbane Gramercy Coffee, Brisbane Corner Store Cafe, Toowong Slightly Twisted Espresso Lounge, Nundah Ltd Espresso + Brew Bar, Fortitude Valley Billy Kart Kitchen, Annerley Elixir Coffee, Stafford BREW, Brisbane No Name Lane, Broadbeach The Ponycat Cafe, Brisbane Browndog Cafe, Woolloongabba Bean, Brisbane Delicatezza, Mitchelton Campos Coffee, Brisbane Dovetail On Overend, Norman Park Bellissimo Coffee, Fortitude Valley

South Australia# E For Ethel, Adelaide



Coffee Branch, Adelaide The Coffee Barun, Sefton Park Exchange Specialty Coffee, Adelaide The Pantry on Egmont, Hawthorn Paddy's Lantern, Adelaide Mister Sunshine's, The Barton Devour Cafè & Patisserie, Hilton Peel Street, Adelaide The Stranded Store, Colonel Light Gardens South Hey Jupiter, Adelaide The Loose Caboose, Hindmarsh BTS Cafe, Adelaide Cafe Troppo, Adelaide Bar 9, Eastwood Red Door Bakery, Goodwood Cafe Komodo, Prospect PURE - Boutique Coffee Bar, Glenelg Steven Ter Horst Chocolatier, Adelaide The Annex, Glenelg

West Australia# Harvest Espresso, Victoria Park



Piccolo's Corner, West Leederville La Veen Coffee & Kitchen, Perth Lowdown, Perth Moana Coffee, Perth The Attic, Fremantle Little Willy's, Northbridge Chalky’s Espresso Bar, Fremantle Sherbet, Maylands Bossman Coffee, Mount Lawley Yelo, Trigg Typika Cafe, Claremont Bench Espresso, Perth Small Print, Perth Engine Room Espresso, North Perth Architects and Heroes, Subiaco Yocal, Fremantle The Daily Espresso Bar, Swanbourne Roasting Warehouse, South Fremantle . Elixir Coffee Specialists, Nedlands

