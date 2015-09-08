The Bridge Room in Sydney’s CBD has been named Vittoria Restaurant of the Year at the Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide 2016 Awards.

The Bridge Room named Sydney's Best Restaurant

It was also awarded a coveted third chef’s hat, joining the ranks of Quay, Rockpool est. 1989 and Sepia.

At the awards ceremony last night, Citi Chef of the Year was awarded to Pasi Petanen from Café Paci in East Sydney.

Meanwhile, Bennelong took out the title of Best New Restaurant, debuting with two hats, while Fleet restaurant in Brunswick Heads, on the far north coast of New South Wales, took out the Santa Vittoria Regional Restaurant of the Year.

Food guide editor Myffy Rigby said Sydney chefs were “world-class, innovative and nimble”.

A full list of the winners is below:

● Vittoria Coffee Restaurant of the Year: The Bridge Room

● Citi Chef of the Year: Pasi Petanen

● Best New Restaurant: Bennelong

● Santa Vittoria Regional Restaurant of the Year: Fleet (Brunswick Heads)

● Vittoria Coffee Legend: Janni Kyritsis

● Citi Service Excellence: Cam Fairbairn, ACME

● Josephine Pignolet Young Chef of the Year: Lauren Eldridge

● Food for Good Awards: Rob Caslick

● Best Bar Food: Rockpool Bar & Grill

● Wine List of the Year: Bentley Restaurant & Bar

● Best Bar: Monopole

● Champagne Pol Roger Sommelier of the Year: Sebastian Crowther MS, Rockpool est. 1989

● Regional Wine List of the Year: Monster Kitchen & Bar

● Best Cheap Eat: Chaco Bar

● People’s Choice: Catalina

