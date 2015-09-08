Truffles have rapidly been gaining a reputation as the must-have ingredient in modern cuisine.

How to Cook With Truffles

To make sure you know how to use their tasty goodness to their full potential, we caught up with the InterContinental Sydney sous chef Jarrod Walsh, who has shared with us six expert tips for cooking with truffles.

We guarantee you'll be cooking like a pro in no time.

TIPS:

Once you learn how to utilise truffles they will blow your mind how easy it is so allow yourself a good amount of money aside as you will not be able to hold back. A simple rule for buying truffles is you get what you pay for.

Truffle and potatoes are a match made in heaven, shave some into some mash potato or even onto any form of potato product and you will not fail.

Truffles are best stored for me personally in a jar of Arborio rice as this will protect it from unwanted moisture, you can also get a nice truffly risotto once you have cleaned your truffles out.

Australian truffle is best sliced on a purpose built truffle slicer, if you can’t get your hands on one a mandolin or micro plain can be used.

Truffles are part of the fungus family and are found by either pigs or specially trained truffle dogs to sniff them out.

Don't be afraid to load the truffle on the dish as the more the better.

