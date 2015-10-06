This dog may have just taken out the crown for the world's cutest broccoli eater.

This Pug Is The World's Cutest Broccoli Eater

RELATED: Baby Boy Captivated By Pug Baby

RELATED: How To Prepare Broccoli And Berry Salad

A video of Toby the pug's eyes bulging with happiness when he sees a stem of broccoli has taken the internet by storm.

The adorable dog devours the delicious and nutritious green treat within seconds, grabbing the broccoli out of his owner's hands, before staring back up at him guiltily with those massive eyes.

I would feed him broccoli all day just to see that look on his face.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram