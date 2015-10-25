Cafe Receives Over 2000 Negative Reviews After Banning Vegans

Paul Stenson from The White Moose Cafe posted to the company's Facebook page urging vegans to go elsewhere to eat as he believes they expect there to be "50,000 items on our menu that suit your idiosyncratic dietary requirements."

"Please do not waltz into our cafe with no advance notice and look at us as if we have ten heads when you realise that there aren't 50,000 items on our menu that suit your idiosyncratic dietary requirements," the full post read.

"Our chef will be more than happy to prepare a number of dishes for you, but a little heads up in advance of your visit would be appreciated. Fair is fair like."

However the vegan community were less than impressed with Mr Stenson's rant and decided to troll the cafe's Tripadvisor and Facebook page with nearly 2,000 negative reviews in under 24 hours.

Not taking the critique sitting down, Mr Stenson hit back, saying: "I'm loving all the negative reviews we have been receiving ... by seemingly every vegan who exists on planet earth."

"The reality of the situation is that 100% of these people have never been in our café, and are writing these reviews because they chose to take offence to one of my posts relating to the sense of over-entitlement that vegans seem to have."

The comments have even sparked protests outside Mr Stenson's cafe and he has posted screen shots of nasty comments and abuse being sent his way.

Trying to downplay the situation, Mr Stenson has now offered a prize-draw for anyone who gives the cafe a five star rating.

