This Cannoli is bigger than your head
Starbucks Release 'Bloody' Halloween Frappula Frappuccino

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

Just in time for Halloween, culinary giant Starbucks has released a limited edition frappuccino, which they have cleverly called the Frappula Frappuccino.

Starbucks Australia made the announcement on their Facebook page on Monday, alongside a spooky image of the frozen delight which is layered with red, white and dark vampire-themed tones.

Starbucks have released a limited edition frappuccino called the Frappula Frappuccino.

The shop is also selling Halloween treats.

The ghoulish drink starts with a mocha sauce and whipped cream on the top, followed by a white chocolate frappucinno middle and a dollop of raspberry syrup, which gives it the creepy look.

The shop is also selling pumpkin cookies and Halloween treats, which are all available until October 31.

