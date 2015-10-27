Starbucks Release 'Bloody' Halloween Frappula Frappuccino

Just in time for Halloween, culinary giant Starbucks has released a limited edition frappuccino, which they have cleverly called the Frappula Frappuccino.

Starbucks Release Limited Edition Halloween Frappula Frappuccino

Starbucks Australia made the announcement on their Facebook page on Monday, alongside a spooky image of the frozen delight which is layered with red, white and dark vampire-themed tones.

The ghoulish drink starts with a mocha sauce and whipped cream on the top, followed by a white chocolate frappucinno middle and a dollop of raspberry syrup, which gives it the creepy look.

The shop is also selling pumpkin cookies and Halloween treats, which are all available until October 31.

