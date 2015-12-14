Pringles Releasing Candles That Actually Smell Like Chips

Pringles Release Candles That Actually Smell Like Chips

Do you love the soothing smell of scented candles when you walk into your apartment?

Well forget about that, because now your whole life can smell like a box of Pringles has just exploded in your living room.

RELATED: Sliced Chocolate Is Here...And It's Amazing

RELATED: Craziest Food Mash-Ups

Yes, you read that right - Pringles will soon be selling three flavours (or scents) of their delicious concoctions in candle forms.

If you're the kind of person who just can't get enough of the smell of Pigs In Blankets, Cheesy Cheese and Texas BBQ, then you're in luck, as the chip-making giant will soon be bringing them to the shelves in delicious wax form.

However the candles are only available in the UK and aren't actually for sale yet, so for now, you may have to stick to simply eating the regular Pringles from a tube instead.

It's Nov 30th and we've hit peak Christmas. A @Pringles_UK pigs in blanket scented candle anyone? pic.twitter.com/sDlEk0258v — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) November 30, 2015

According to a Pringles spokesperson, the Pringles candles need to be refined as they are still "particularly pungent".

We still can't decide if we're intrigued or disgusted.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram