Gold Encrusted Donuts Are Selling For $140 Each

A bakery in New York has just introduced the next food craze, but it comes with a hefty pricetag.

Manila Social Club in Brooklyn is selling gold-encrusted donuts for $140 AU each – and apparently, they’re already selling out.

Featuring champagne icing, champagne jelly, and 24-karat (edible) gold flakes, the delicious treats already have a celebrity following, with Broad City’s IIana Glazer posting them to her Instagram account.

Chef Bjorn DelaCruz told food blog FirstWeFeast that the idea came to him after baking a dounut infused with beer and sprinkled with gold.

“The reason that gold leaf and Cristal were added was because I love all different champagnes,” he said. “I wanted to add something [to the menu] for the new year to celebrate how long we have been going.”

While the gold-encrusted donut craze is yet to hit Australia, we imagine it’ll only be a matter of time.