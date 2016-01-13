Don’t you hate it when you order a pizza and someone cuts the slices unevenly, leaving you with the dud small slice with only one olive?

The Complex Yet Revolutionary Way to Cut Your Pizza into Equal Slices.

Well, you don’t have to worry anymore because two mathematicians from the University of Liverpool in England are on your side.

Geniuses Joel Haddley and Stephen Worsley believe they can finally put an end to unfairly cut pizza slices with their revolutionary curved monohedral disc tiling cut.

The name and method may sound a bit complex for most of us who have never gone far beyond the triangle or square cut, but if it means achieving perfect pizza equality at the dining table, we’re in.

The men suggest to first cut the pizza with a slight curve from the centre to create 6 slices, then halve those pieces into what will end up looking like 12 shark fins. After some more curved cuts the end product looks something like kites.

This technique can be repeated a few times to make up to 36 slices, which is great news for pizza party goers who don’t want to over order (even though leftover cold pizza from the fridge the next day is close to heaven in a box).

However, there is one catch to the curved cut… The more slices you cut, the higher chance you will end up with the crust, which is bad news for straight haired crust haters.

There is one way you can avoid falling into the trap and suffering the same unfair pizza treatment you have in the past, and that is by being greedy and snatching a few of the middle slices oozing with cheese, sauce and toppings before your mates do.

To get your head around the complicated pizza cut, read the full findings here.

