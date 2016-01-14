What restaurants think about the cakes you bring for dessert

Cake, who doesn’t love love it? Not only does it cheer us up and give us an incredible sugar high, it is also a delicious symbol of celebration.

What restauranters and chefs think about the cakes you bring to their restaurant

Birthdays are one of the main reasons people buy or make cakes and on occasion, people like to get out of the house for a special night out and have a celebratory meal at a restaurant.

To ensure the birthday boy or girl’s special day goes according to plan, cakes are usually pre-ordered or made by hand with love and ‘Happy Birthday’ messages are doodled on with icing.

How delightful. Well, most restaurants don’t think so.

An Atlanta restaurant owner is demanding customers put an end to the trend. Neal McCarthy from Miller Union told New York Times that, "These people sought out a nice restaurant, yet they undermine it by bringing in the world's most hideous cakes."

McCarthy has a point. Since it is a special occasion, why not just go that extra mile and splurge on a decadent dessert for everyone?

There’s no doubt a dessert made by an in house pastry chef would taste a thousand times better.

However, it would make a significantly greater contribution to the bill than the large store-bought or homemade cake that could feed all the party guests at least twice.

Besides, isn’t the whole fun of birthday cake going back for seconds anyway?

To make his point clearer for customers, McCarthy compared a cake to a steak, “Am I going to bring in my own piece of Wagyu beef or an appetizer I just whipped up at home and ask a place to serve it?” he asked. Obviously not.

Last year The Daily Mail reported that one of London’s top restaurants charged customers $14 per person for cakeage fees, the same price as a dessert. Now that’s a bit excessive don’t you think?

But it doesn’t stop there. McCarthy took to Instagram to further spread his distaste for ugly cakes, sharing images of cakes customers' have bravely brought into his restaurant on his private account.

If the virality of the unsavoury tradition on the internet doesn’t stop you from bringing in your own cake to the next restaurant you go to, be prepared for some public humiliation if you do.

