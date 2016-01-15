Chris Pratt has announced that his diet for the next year will consist mainly of wild game that he and his friends have hunted and fished for themselves.

Chris Pratt To Only Eat Wild Game For The Next Year

The 36-year-old Jurassic World actor took to his Instagram page to make his statement, claiming he was brought up in a hunting environment and that part of him will "never change".

Pratt, who has been married to fellow actor Anna Farris for seven years, said he will embark on his diet, which he's calling "The Game Plan" for one year, but he will allow himself to have cheat meals once in a while.

"I mean I'll also eat veggies and fruit and other stuff too. But for one year I want to eat only the meats that were caught or killed by me or my friends. Total free range organic wild game," he said.

Along with veggies and other organic products, Pratt said he'll also eat eggs, chicken, steak, oysters, bacon and the "occasional burger for a cheat meal".

"I should mention I will also have sushi because I have to have sushi because it's so good. And pepperoni. But that's not a meat technically, right? But other than that all wild game. And pepperchinis! (That's not how you spell that) Exclusively wild game," he said.

Pratt admitted that it will be tough to stick to the plan but said it will be worth it in the end.

"I will be eating turkey for thanksgiving. Probably fried. That's the best. And also ham. For Easter we make lamb. That's great. Ill have to have lamb that day. So... "The Game Plan" Who's with me!?," he said.

Pratt hit headlines last year when he buffed up for his role in Guardians Of The Galaxy, managing to lose a whopping 60 pounds in six months.

Taking to Instagram, Pratt said giving up beer helped him achieve his enviable six-pack, along with four hours of gym workouts a day,

We can't wait to see the results of his "Game Plan" diet.

