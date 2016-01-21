Competitive eater devours giant Mrs Fields cookie

Hardcore competitive eater Matt Stonie is back, and this time he packs down a giant Mrs Fields cookie.

Spanning 40 centimetres in diameter and valued at 5000 calories, you’d think taking on an eating challenge like this would be near to impossible, but not for Stonie.

His small physique can be deceiving. He can chow down anything you feed him times 1000 in no more than a matter of minutes.

Stonie devours the colossal cookie in six minutes and 20 seconds and drinks it down with a two litre carton of cold milk of course.

His technique is genius. He breaks the cookie into large chunks, folds it in half, shoves it in his mouth taking huge bites at a time then washes them down with a swig of the milk.

Impressive stuff.

He recently took on a ‘superbowl’ of hot chili in 10 minutes and has been known to scoff down 16 cheeseburgers in 60 seconds and the list goes on!

We can’t wait to see what Stonie’s stomach churns for next.

