This Is How You Can Open a Beer Bottle Without an Opener

It’s the middle of a big game and you reach for a cold beer. You look for the bottle opener. By the bar? Nope? Under the seven-layer dip? Uh-uh.

You’re dying of thirst, your host is too busy refilling the pigs-in-a-blanket tray, and the team you’re rooting against just scored. What do you do?

Don’t fret — BuzzFeed demonstrates a myriad of ways to open a beer bottle with common household items.

The video shows how to use everything from door frames to spatulas to lipsticks (!) to pry the lid from of a cold brew.

And these tricks don’t require much effort or muscle — as long as you have a thumb, you can angle a blunt household item to the lip of the bottle, apply pressure, and pop the top.

Check out the video in case of a beer bottle emergency.

